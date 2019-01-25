Elijah Phillips: Wanted burglary, vandalism suspect doesn’t seem to take break-ups well

WANTED IN YAKIMA —

I don’t think Elijah Phillips takes break-ups very well, because detectives say he burglarized his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and vandalized just about everything in it — causing thousands of dollars in damage.

His arrest warrant is for Domestic Violence Burglary, Violation of a No Contact Order and Malicious Mischief.

He’s 31 years old, 5’8” and weighs 185 pounds.

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s anonymous and you’ll get up to a $1,000 cash reward if your tip helps lead to his arrest.