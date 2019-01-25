× Eight injured in Sumner crash involving semi, box truck and bus

SUMNER, Wash. — A crash involving a semi, a box truck and a bus has left several people with minor injuries in Sumner.

According to East Pierce Fire, the crash happened at the intersection of Traffic Avenu and Thompson, not far from SR-410.

First responders said the box truck T-boned the semi, and eight people on scene have minor injuries.

Semi, Bus and other truck MVA at Traffic & Thompson in @CityOfSumnerWA Several injuries. (Unk severity) Traffic impact near Sounder Station. @wsdot_tacoma @TracyTTraffic — East Pierce Fire (@EastPierceFire) January 25, 2019

It’s unclear how the bus was involved in the crash.

Q13 News Traffic Reporter Adam Gehrke says the intersection is shut down, and it could make it tough getting to the Sounder Train station.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.