Death investigation blocking routes for Mount St. Helens climbers, skiers

SKAMANIA COUNTY, Wash. — A death investigation is causing traffic delays for people heading to Mount St. Helens for climbing, hiking and other winter activities.

According to the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reported “suspicious circumstances” on Forest Road 83 near the junction of Forest Road 90, about six miles east of Cougar.

Detectives found a body, but the investigation was hampered by the lack of daylight.

Detectives secured the scene and returned to the area this morning.

The sheriff’s office said to expect traffic delays on Forest Road 83, as well as delays in traveling to the Ape Cave and Marble Mountain Sno-Park. The sno-park provides access to the climbing route for Mount St. Helens.

Deputies said they hope to have the scene cleared by early Friday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office has not released any additional information on the death investigation.