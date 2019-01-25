Christian Menjivar Iglesias: Wanted suspect accused of robbing kids at gunpoint as they get out of school

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

Christian Menjivar Iglesias is on the run after detectives say he and his buddy targeted a teenage boy and a young girl two weeks ago on a Friday afternoon in the Rainier Valley. “They’re walking along and they see this 14-year-old, so they approach him, pull a weapon, a semi-automatic, pull it on him, said, ‘Give me your cell phone.’ The kid panics, grabs the phone and just takes off running. They didn’t pursue him, but they didn’t give up either, so they just went down by Martin Luther King Elementary School. There’s a female, 11 years of age, walking away from the school. They notice she has a cell phone, approach her and grab her and said, ‘Give me the cell phone’ and grabbed the cell phone and take off running,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

Detectives say the girl’s mother saw the robbery and chased the suspects to a home on S. Holly St. Police responded with a SWAT team and found one suspect hiding in a garage – but Christian was long gone.

He’s 19 years old, 5’7” and weighs 150 pounds.

If you can tell Seattle Police where to find him, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. Use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s always anonymous.