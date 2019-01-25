Charter bus fire causes big delays on I-5 in Seattle

SEATTLE — A charter bus fire caused major delays during the Friday afternoon commute on I-5 in Seattle.

Video from a WSDOT cam showed a white charter bus underneath an overpass near Spokane Street. Flames were shooting out of the bus shortly after 2:00 p.m in the northbound lanes. The bridge turned black as firefighters arrived and worked to put out the fire.

Seattle firefighters said everyone made it off of the bus safely and no injuries were reported. The fire was extinguished just before 3:00 p.m.

Northbound lanes were blocked at the West Seattle Bridge as of 2:45 p.m. The backup was four miles and growing.

“Traffic is being directed to the Columbian Way/West Seattle off-ramp. IRT is en route and fire crews are at the scene,” WSDOT said in a tweet.

Southbound lanes were also moving slowly past the scene due to smoke and the distraction.

Seattle DOT said Airport Way was also closed.

Firefighters said a King County Metro bus was being sent to pick up the passengers who were forced off of the charter bus.

UPDATE: Seattle Fire Command has requested a @kcmetrobus for displaced bus occupants. We appreciate your patience as we work to completely extinguish the fire. @wsdot and @wastatepatrol also on scene. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) January 25, 2019

This is a developing story and will be updated.