Celebrate ‘Valen-Heinz’ Day with ketchup caviar

CHICAGO, IL - MARCH 25: In this photo illustration, Heinz Tomato Ketchup is shown on March 25, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. Kraft Foods Group Inc. said it will merge with H.J. Heinz Co. to form the third largest food and beverage company in North America with revenue of about $28 billion. (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, IL - MARCH 25: In this photo illustration, Heinz Tomato Ketchup is shown on March 25, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. Kraft Foods Group Inc. said it will merge with H.J. Heinz Co. to form the third largest food and beverage company in North America with revenue of about $28 billion. (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Ketchup-maker Heinz is trying to fancy up your Valentine’s Day.
It’s giving away 150 free jars of ketchup caviar. There’s nothing fishy about the Heinz caviar though — they’re really just little balls of ketchup.
If you’d like a free jar of ketchup caviar, you must enter the official contest by replying to a tweet from @HeinzKetchup_US and use the hashtag #HeinzKetchupCaviar and #Sweeps.
You have until Monday, Jan. 28 to enter. Winners will be picked on Tuesday, Jan. 29. You can read the rules here.