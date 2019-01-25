× Celebrate ‘Valen-Heinz’ Day with ketchup caviar

Ketchup-maker Heinz is trying to fancy up your Valentine’s Day.

It’s giving away 150 free jars of ketchup caviar. There’s nothing fishy about the Heinz caviar though — they’re really just little balls of ketchup.

If you’d like a free jar of ketchup caviar, you must enter the official contest by replying to a tweet from @HeinzKetchup_US and use the hashtag #HeinzKetchupCaviar and #Sweeps.

America’s favorite ketchup presents America’s favorite caviar. Reply with #HeinzKetchupCaviar and #Sweeps for the chance to get your hands on one of 150 jars this Valen-HEINZ day. No purchase necessary. Rules linked in bio. pic.twitter.com/aa8NNebVk1 — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) January 24, 2019

You have until Monday, Jan. 28 to enter. Winners will be picked on Tuesday, Jan. 29. You can read the rules here.