Anthony Davis: Area code of where he’s wanted inked next to eye’s easy way to spot High-Violent Offender

WANTED BY DOC IN TRI-CITIES —

Having the Tri-Cities area code –509 –inked next to his right eye is an easy way to spot wanted High-Violent Offender, Anthony Davis.

He’s breaking probation on two felony convictions in Franklin County: One for Domestic Violence Assault, the other for possession of meth. In all, he has 10 convictions for domestic violence, along with busts for theft, disorderly conduct and hindering police.

He’s 28 years old, 6 feet tall, weighs 250 pounds and has a mole under his left eye.

Department of Corrections officers say he was last living in Kennewick, but has ties to the entire Tri-Cities area and is known to hang out with gang members who could be helping him hide.

If you know where to find him — you’ll stay anonymous and will collect a cash reward — just use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).