TACOMA, Wash. -- A woman was shot overnight after a disturbance in an alley in Tacoma.

Tacoma Police Public Information Officer Loretta Cool said officers responded about 3:30 a.m. Thursday to the 2300 block of Court G.

Officers said a disturbance in a nearby ally led to one person, a woman in her 30s, being shot.

The woman was taken to the hospital and was in surgery Thursday morning. Her condition was not known.

The shooter, who has not been identified, was detained at the scene.