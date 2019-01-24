Washington offers shutdown benefits to FBI, TSA agents, Coast Guard

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state will offer unemployment benefits to federal employees like Coast Guardsmen, TSA agents, FBI agents and Border Patrol workers who are required to be on the job without pay during the partial federal government shutdown.
Gov. Jay Inslee made the announcement Thursday, saying Washington would join states like California, Colorado, New Mexico and Vermont in offering such relief to federal employees. Inslee, a likely Democratic presidential candidate, said about 8,000 people deemed essential federal workers in Washington would be affected.
The partial government shutdown - a fight over President Donald Trump's demand to build a wall along the Mexican border - has been going on for more than a month.
Authorities say the workers would be required to pay back state benefits once they receive back pay when the shutdown ends.
“There are nearly 16,000 Washingtonians who are about to lose a second paycheck because of this record-long federal shutdown,” Inslee said. “Thousands of those Washington-based federal workers are being told they must work anyway, and therefore have no option but to hope this shutdown ends. It is wholly unacceptable, and Washington state will not stand by while our public servants work day after day while struggling to make ends meet. We have got to prioritize people over politics and end this shutdown.
“It is unconscionable that the president is turning these public servants into his political pawns. We will take care of Washingtonians, even if the president won’t.