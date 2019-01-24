Ron Howard set to make documentary about ‘Paradise’ wildfire

PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 08: Firefighters try to contain a fire so it doesn't spread to a neighboring building as the Camp Fire moves through the area on November 8, 2018 in Paradise, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Director Ron Howard is planning to make a documentary about a Northern California town’s attempt to rebuild after a devastating wildfire last year

National Geographic Documentary Films announced the project Thursday which will focus on the Sierra Nevada foothills town of Paradise, California. In November of 2018, flames destroyed nearly 15,000 homes and displaced over 50,000 people. Its working title is “Rebuilding Paradise.”

Howard said he has relatives in the area and was drawn to the universal human experience of the tragedy. The film will follow the residents of Paradise, first responders and volunteers helping to rebuild the town over the course of a year.

National Geographic Documentary Films is also the shop behind the climbing documentary “Free Solo” which was just nominated for an Oscar.