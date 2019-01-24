× Quincy Jones OKs Bremerton downtown project named after him

BREMERTON, Wash. — The city of Bremerton just got the green light from American musician and producer Quincy Jones to go ahead with a project named after him.

Mayor Greg Wheeler received a letter from Jones saying he would be “honored and humbled to have my name grace the city’s new downtown district.”

In the letter, Jones also wrote “Bremerton has always held a special place in my heart as it was where I first discovered what would be my life’s passion, music.”

The City of Bremerton will now go forward with the Quincy Square on 4th project. It will revitalize 4th Street between Pacific and Washington Avenues to be a place for weekly events from music and festivals to cultural performances.

The city says design plans will allow for a space that can be blocked off to traffic and accommodate larger crowds.

A second public meeting is slated for early April. Designs are expected to be done in August and if funding comes through, construction will begin in 2020.

Jones spent several years in Bremerton and went to high school in Seattle in the 1940s.

In the past, he’s said Bremerton is where he discovered his love of music.