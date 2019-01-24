Michael Cohen subpoenaed by Senate Intelligence committee

President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen was subpoenaed Thursday to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee in mid-February, according to a source close to Cohen.

It is not clear how Cohen will respond. The source said that Cohen has the same concerns regarding the safety of his family that led him to postpone his scheduled public appearance before the House Oversight Committee next month.

Senate Intelligence traditionally does their interviews behind closed doors, not publicly.

A committee spokeswoman declined to comment.

The congressional subpoena is the first of potentially several that Cohen could face before he reports to prison on March 6 for a three-year jail sentence on crimes that included tax and campaign finance violations and lying to the Senate Intelligence Committee.

House Oversight Chairman Elijah Cummings of Maryland and House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff of California both said this week that they expect Cohen to testify before their panels — House Oversight in public and House Intelligence behind closed doors.

Cohen was scheduled to appear before the Oversight Committee on February 7 voluntarily, but he announced Wednesday he was postponing that appearance, citing threats to his family from Trump and Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Cohen already appeared once behind closed doors before the Senate Intelligence Committee in 2017. In December, he pleaded guilty for lying to Congress about how long the Trump Tower Moscow project discussions extended into the 2016 campaign.

In the wake of his guilty plea, Senate Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr, a North Carolina Republican, said he was confident that he would bring in Cohen before he reported for prison. The panel has been conducting a bipartisan investigation into Russia’s 2016 election meddling for roughly two years.