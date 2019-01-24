Mariners to celebrate Edgar Martinez with Hall of Fame Weekend

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners will celebrate Edgar Martinez’s Hall of Fame induction this summer.

Following his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame in July, the team will have ‘Edgar Martinez Hall of Fame’ weekend August 9-11.

It will happen during their series against the Tampa Bay Rays at T-Mobile Park.

On Friday, August 9, the Mariners will have a Hall of Fame Bobblehead Night giveaway. Saturday, August 10, the team will hold the Hall of Fame celebration and will giveaway a replica H.O.F. Plaque. Then on Sunday, August 11, the Mariners will be giving away an ‘Edgar Martinez Drive’ replica street sign.

The former Seattle Mariners third baseman and designated hitter was among those named Tuesday to the National Baseball Hall of Fame along with pitchers Mariano Rivera, Roy Halladay and Mike Mussina.

It was the 10th and final time Martinez would appear on the ballot and he received 85.4 percent of the vote, well ahead of the 75 percent threshold.

The entire 2019 Hall of Fame class will be honored as part of the induction weekend July 19-22 in Cooperstown, New York, with the Induction Ceremony on July 21.