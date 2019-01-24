Forecast: The last few days of January will be mostly dry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The Puget Sound region is entering a new weather pattern, with no storms in the forecast through the end of the month.

Thursday will start out frosty and foggy for many but the day will be mostly sunny. Friday has some fog and sunshine.

Saturday looks mostly sunny. Sunday will be mostly cloudy but it stays dry.

Lows will be near 34, and highs will reach 51 through the weekend.

Next week looks mostly dry.

Right now, it looks like we could finish the month of January with little to no rainfall.