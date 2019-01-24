Daughter mourns man killed in White Center; suspect in custody

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Authorities say they arrested a 24-year-old man Thursday who they think is responsible a White Center man last week.

The King County Sheriff’s Office says that the body of Martin Burton was found at about 2 a.m. Jan. 16 in the 10400 block of 15th Avenue SW.

It’s a place that once held beauty for Burton and his family.

“Me and my brother used this for a background for his photo shoot, and this is the same place we found out my dad was murdered in,” Burton’s daughter Tanisha Frazier said.

Frazier wishes she had more time with the man she was just getting to know.

“He tried to be the best father he could be,” she said.

In life, Burton, who also went by Tony, struggled with addiction and sometimes lived on the street. Frazier tells Q13 that he would sometimes be gone for months or even years, but that her father made a change.

“He was on to something,” she said.

In the last three years, Tanisha says her dad got clean and that he was living with family, working and even went back to church.

“He was even smiling and that smile was what I longed for, that’s what I’ve been waiting for is that smile again,” Frazier said.

Because Burton was just getting his life back on track, he did not have life insurance. Tanisha and her family are paying for the entire funeral out of pocket.