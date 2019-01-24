Bremerton native, Olympic swimmer Nathan Adrian diagnosed with cancer

Nathan Adrian, an Olympic swimmer and Bremerton native, has been diagnosed with testicular cancer.

The Olympic medalist made the announcement on his Twitter page.

“On the bright side, we caught it early, I have already started treatment and the prognosis is good,” he said. “I will be back in the water in a few short weeks with my sights fully set on Tokyo!”

Adrian, 30, is a five-time gold medalist who has competed in the Olympics three times. He graduated from U.S. Berkeley, according to his website.

“As I told my family, I’ll be putting my public health degree to work a little sooner than I planned!” Adrian said on Twitter.