Woman struck, killed by Postal Service truck in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — Authorities say U.S. Postal Service truck struck and killed a woman as she was crossing a street in Everett.

The woman, believed to be in her late 50s, was crossing Pacific Avenue in a crosswalk Tuesday evening when the light changed. Everett police detectives say the truck had the green light and did not see the woman.

The driver remained at the scene.

Neither drugs nor alcohol was believed to be a factor.