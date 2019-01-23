20 years later, truck displays renew push to find Teekah Lewis

TACOMA, Wash. — Wednesday marks 20 years since 2-year-old Teekah Lewis disappeared.

For the last two decades, her family has held out hope she would return home. This year, though, they have a new reason to be hopeful.

The Missing and Unidentified Persons Unit for the Washington State Patrol is teaming up with Kamway Trucks to bring missing children like Teekah home.

It’s something her mom says she’s so grateful for.

“Hopefully they can bring her home,” Theresa Lewis said.

Two trucks will travel throughout Washington and the western part of the country. They feature Teekah’s picture and an artist rendering of what she might look like today.

The program has one goal.

“We want to the public and families to know we are not giving up,” said Carri Gordon, who manages the state patrol’s Missing and Unidentified Persons Unit.

For 20 years, Theresa has held out hope her daughter will return home, and she says she’s not giving up now.

“If I have to do it for the next 20 years I’ll do it until she comes home,” she said.

Officials hope to eventually have a total of ten trucks featuring five missing children. It’s the brain child of Trooper Renee Paget, who unfortunately died from cancer before seeing the program happen. To honor her, the trucks feature her image on the back.

20 years ago, Teekah Lewis went missing from Tacoma. Today we are renewing our commitment to her case by featuring her on new Homeward Bound trucks. More info: https://t.co/3TjUIQOOIA pic.twitter.com/ZvAlxWbkFr — WA State Patrol (@wastatepatrol) January 24, 2019