Shots fired in Kent after robbery suspects flee from gas station

KENT, Wash. — A veteran Kent police officer fired at least one shot at two suspects who reportedly fled the scene of a gas station robbery overnight.

According to Kent Police, officers got a call about a robbery at the Arco gas station in the 1800 block of W. Meeker Street. The two suspects reportedly fled the gas station in a red sedan.

Police said a nearby Kent officer spotted the vehicle and began a pursuit. The pursuit ended at S. 296th Place and Military Road, where the suspects fled on foot.

The veteran officer fired at least one shot at the suspects, but police said the gunfire didn’t hit anyone. One of the suspects is in custody, while the second is still on the run.

The Valley Regional Investigation team is looking into the shots fired. None of the officers were wearing body cameras, and none of the cars have cameras, police said.