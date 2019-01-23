Nurse accused of raping incapacitated woman called a quiet family man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A former neighbor of a nurse charged with raping an incapacitated woman who later gave birth at an Arizona care facility says he was a quiet family man.

Esella Burr said Wednesday that 36-year-old Nathan Sutherland was her neighbor for more than five years until he sold his Phoenix-area home in October.

Burr says Sutherland shared the home with his wife and four children, and she saw the couple leave for church every Sunday.

She says Sutherland would sometimes wave or start a conversation with her and once gave her a ride. He also mentioned that he liked his job as a nurse.

Sutherland faces one count each of sexual assault and vulnerable adult abuse. He has not yet entered a plea.

Phoenix police say his DNA is a match with the baby the woman delivered last month.

A Maricopa County Superior Court commissioner ordered him released on a cash-only $500,000 bond. Sutherland must also wear an electronic monitoring device.

Clad in a T-shirt, athletic pants and jacket, Sutherland was accompanied by defense attorney David Gregan, who said his client has no prior criminal record.

Gregan also said Sutherland has the right to get his own DNA expert.

Authorities say DNA from Sutherland matches DNA from the victim's baby.

Sutherland faces one count each of sexual assault and vulnerable adult abuse.

dnesday that Sutherland was terminated after police announced his arrest.

Hacienda says its officials are "troubled beyond words" that someone who passed an extensive background check could harm a patient and that officials will continue cooperating with police.

The 29-year-old woman has been incapacitated since the age of 3 and gave birth to the boy on Dec. 29.

The facility says they will continue cooperating with Phoenix police.

Police say the baby boy is "doing quite well."

Phoenix Police spokesman Tommy Thompson said he thought that the baby had been released from a hospital.

The woman's family has said they will take care of the boy.