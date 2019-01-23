× Lewis County man shoots wife several times, says she ‘pushed him too far’

ONALASKA, Wash. — Deputies in Lewis County are investigating after a man admitted to shooting and killing his wife at their Onalaska home Tuesday night.

According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched about 9:20 p.m. Tuesday to a shooting in the 200 block of Burchett Road.

The man who called police told him he had shot his wife.

When deputies questioned the 67-year-old man, he said his wife, also 67, “pushed him too far,” prompting him to shoot her several times with a pistol. The couple were arguing about finances and remodeling their home.

Deputies found his wife unresponsive at their home. They are awaiting positive identification from the coroner’s office before releasing her name.

The man has been booked into the Lewis County Jail on a murder charge. Q13 does not identify suspects until they are formally charged with a crime.