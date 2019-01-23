Forecast: Dry weather expected for the next several days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- After more than a foot of snow fell in the mountains Tuesday night, the Puget Sound region is in for dry weather over the next several days.

The lowlands will be very wet through early Wednesday morning, especially the Eastside and South Sound.

Seattle gets the least amount of rain overnight but Tacoma, Issaquah, Bellingham and the Coast get over an inch of rain. Sloppy!!

Most of Wednesday will actually be dry, especially for Seattle. Wednesday afternoon will be dry for all, and that starts a new long duration dry trend through the weekend and beyond. Enjoy!