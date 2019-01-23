Everett man who disappeared from Tulalip Casino still missing 1 year later

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVERETT, Wash. -- Jacob Hilkin, a 24-year-old man from Everett, disappeared one year ago today.

The Major Crimes Unit has continued the investigation since his family reported him missing. Detectives believe Hilkin was at the Tulalip Casino with friends the night of January 22, 2018.

The morning of January 23, 2018, it is believed Hilkin left the casino to walk to a nearby bus stop to head home.

Hilkin was contacted by police in a camp located behind Quil Ceda Village around 10:20 a.m. that morning. When police spoke to Hilkin there was no reason to believe he was in danger of any kind. Police witnessed Hilkin leaving the camp and walking south on 27th Avenue NE.

Crews scoured the 700-acre wooded area behind Tulalip Resort Casino in hopes of finding him.

"I think everyone was hopeful that my son had just decided that he needed some time and wanted some space and that he'd come home," Marni Pierce said. "What they don't really know is my son. And my son would never walk away on his own, and any trouble he would've gotten in, no matter how big, he would've come to me."

Jacob Hilkin has brown hair, is 5’11” tall, weighs 160 lbs. and always wears his eyeglasses.

Anyone with information about Hilkin or his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line 425-388-3845.