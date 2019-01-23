Boeing’s flying car passed a big test this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANASSAS, Va. -- Boeing has built a flying car, and this week, the company says it passed a big test: it actually got into the air.

According to Bloomberg, the tests were conducted Tuesday in Virginia and announced by Boeing early Wednesday.

The flying car was able to take off, hover and land successfully. It's electric-powered and has a range of 50 miles on a full charge.

There's also no pilot on board.

Boeing, now based in Chicago, isn't the only company racing to be the first to build a flying car.

Airbus, Uber and Intel are all trying to build a viable commercial flying car.

Boeing said tests will continue, but the company hasn't given a timeline for when these cars might be ready for the public.

But in the Middle East, Dubai is already testing flying taxis and expects to have a fleet of them up and flying within four-five years.