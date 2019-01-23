× Back-to-back crashes close I-5 in Tacoma

Drivers in and around Tacoma will need to plan a lot of extra time to get to work Wednesday morning. A semi truck crashed near SR-16 just after 3:30 in the morning, blocking all northbound lanes and two southbound lanes of I-5. It’s unclear what caused that crash, although this is the same spot where another semi truck crashed ahead of the morning commute just days ago.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WSP Trooper Johnna Batiste tweeted that barrier damage caused a second crash before the first was even cleared away.

UPDATE: Northbound AND Southbound traffic is being diverted. A secondary collision occurred northbound as a result of the barrier damage from the first collision. Minor injuries in both collisions. pic.twitter.com/C47Leh5Yqd — Trooper Johnna Batiste (@wspd1pio) January 23, 2019

WSDOT says more than a dozen of the jersey barriers between the two sides of the highway are damaged, and will need to be replaced. Crews will also have to clean up a fuel spill before drivers can get back to normal. The process is expected to take hours.

Q13 News has a crew on scene, and Adam Gehrke has live updates on Q13 News This Morning showing you how to get around the gridlock.