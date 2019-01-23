5 officers placed on leave after man’s death in SE Washington

RICHLAND, Wash. — Authorities say five police officers were placed on paid administrative leave following the death of a man they were trying to arrest in southeast Washington state.

The Tri-City Herald reports 48-year-old Jose Mercado became unresponsive late Sunday night after a struggle with Richland police officers.

Mercado of Arlington, Texas, was pronounced dead at a hospital Monday.

Police say officers responded to a domestic violence call and were confronted in the street by Mercado.

Police say an officer used a stun gun on him after he refused to listen to commands and approached with closed fists.

Police say the stun gun was “ineffective,” and Mercado attacked as additional officers arrived.

The administrative leave is standard policy for police as a multi-agency unit investigates the death.