Phil Mack talks upcoming Seawolves rugby season on “Q It Up Sports”

Phil Mack of the defending Major League Rugby Champion Seattle Seawolves joined Q13 Fox Sports Director Aaron Levine in-studio on Sunday night to preview the upcoming season. The Seawolves begin their second season next Sunday night against Glendale at Starfire Sports Complex in Tukwila. They have eight home games in a 16-game season - double the amount of games in their inaugural year. Interview above.