Phil Mack of the defending Major League Rugby Champion Seattle Seawolves joined Q13 Fox Sports Director Aaron Levine in-studio on Sunday night to preview the upcoming season. The Seawolves begin their second season next Sunday night against Glendale at Starfire Sports Complex in Tukwila. They have eight home games in a 16-game season - double the amount of games in their inaugural year. Interview above.
Phil Mack talks upcoming Seawolves rugby season on “Q It Up Sports”
-
Seattle U coach Jim Hayford and Delante Jones promote upcoming home series on ‘Q It Up Sports’
-
NFL ratings rebound after two seasons of declining viewership
-
Playoffs on hold, at least for now – Here’s what the media is saying after Seahawks’ loss
-
Oklahoma game warden catches poacher via dating app
-
Seahawks’ Michael Dickson wants to turn heads in England
-
-
Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Oklahoma to clash in College Football Playoff
-
Different approaches, similar success for Seahawks’ Carroll and Chiefs’ Ried
-
Blown-call lawsuit seeks do-over of Rams-Saints game
-
Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks out for season with knee injury
-
How to watch, stream Seahawks vs. Cowboys wild-card game
-
-
Pro Bowl snub? It’s OK, Seahawks QB Russell Wilson has other plans
-
Great defense or horrible offense? Here’s what the media is saying after Seahawks’ Monday night win
-
Playoffs? Redemption? Scoragami! Here’s what the national media is saying about the Seahawks