Number 11 flag flies above Space Needle honoring Baseball Hall of Famer Edgar Martinez

SEATTLE, WA - Flying 50 stories above Seattle is the number 11 in honor of Mariners great Edgar Martinez induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

While the city is used to seeing the number 12 flapping in the wind above the Space Needle, Tuesday, a different number flew high in the Seattle sky.

“We’ve hoped for so long that this would be the day,” said Dan Wilson

In Wilson’s 11 years as the Mariner’s catcher he has many memories of his teammate Edgar Martinez.

“He’s a hall of fame person,” he said.

As soon as it was announced Martinez made it into the Baseball Hall of Fame, a team of Mariners officials, officials with the Space Needle and a group of media members raced to the top of the Space Needle to raise the Martinez flag.

Wilson was the one who hoisted the flat to the top of the Space Needle.

“We’re grateful for what he’s done for our city and what a great accomplishment,” said Wilson.

At the Mariner’s stadium, the announcement was cheered by fans in the stands just as if Martinez was up to bat in the bottom of the 11th hitting a line drive down the left field line.

“What an incredibly proud moment for not only our origination, but the entire Puget Sound region,” said Ingrid Russell-Narcisse.

Russell-Narcisse has worked with the Mariners for about 25 years. She sat in the stands among dozens of fans cheering on Martinez’s induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

“Some of my best memories include Edgar Martinez,” she said.

Martinez is only the second Mariner’s player to make it into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

He played 18 years in the MLB, all of them with the Mariners.