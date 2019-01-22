× Kentucky school works on safety plan after video shows students in confrontation with Native American

A Kentucky high school under scrutiny after students faced off against a Native American elder is working on a safety plan after receiving threats.

Covington Catholic High School officials met with local law enforcement Monday to come up with a plan to ensure student safety after video of the encounter sparked outrage, Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders said.

Sanders said the move comes after threats were made against the school and some of the students, but he declined to discuss details of the threats.

Students from Covington were criticized when a brief video surfaced Friday showing them wearing Make America Great Again hats in a confrontation with Omaha tribe elder Nathan Phillips during the school’s annual trip to a March for Life rally in Washington.

A second video surfaced Sunday showing another group, which identifies itself as members of the Hebrew Israelites, taunting students with disparaging and vulgar language, before the encounter with the Native American.

In a letter to parents, Covington principal Robert Rowe said an independent third party investigator will look into the incident.

