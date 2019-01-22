Gig Harbor Police Chief testifies in support of Bill allowing access to toll cameras to solve crimes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLYMPIA -- Lawmakers are considering a bill to let police access the toll cameras on the Tacoma Narrows Bridge. Gig Harbor Police Chief Kelly Busey testified at a hearing Monday in support of the legislation. He says the cameras will keep his community safe.

"In the event of a serious crime, if that was a key component if we needed to know if a vehicle passed through a toll facility at a certain time and that was evidence of the crime, it makes sense that through a search warrant process that we'd gain access to that," said Chief Busey.

However, current state law prohibits using the footage for anything other than tolling purposes. Lawmakers introduces a House bill in 2013 that would give law enforcement the right to request toll video but it didn't pass.