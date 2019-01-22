1 dead in Burien apartment fire

BURIEN, Wash. — A woman is dead and another woman is injured after a fire Tuesday at an apartment complex in Burien.

The fire was reported at Forest View Apartments on Ambaum Boulevard. Firefighters are still investigating the cause, but say it started just after 6 p.m. and has since been contained.

Sarah Rodriguez says her unit is a loss but that she is one of the lucky ones who made it out with her kids and her cousin.

“We were having dinner and we heard the smoke detectors,” she said. “I took my four kids and my cousin and we left the apartment, and when I went to the back of the building it was just fire.”

Rodriguez says her unit was on the second floor of the large building.

Officials say four apartments were directly damaged by the fire. There were flames and smoke across all four stories of the complex and it took more than an hour to fully control the fire.

Metro buses were brought in to take people to shelters provided by the Red Cross.

Authorities say up to 50 people could be displaced.