Second week of viaduct closure begins; SR 99 tunnel connection progresses

SEATTLE - The second week of the viaduct closure started slow, with light holiday traffic seen around the area Monday.

Traffic volumes were lighter than normal because of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday. No traffic problems were reported by 7 a.m.

The holiday didn't stop work on the roadway, however.

Week two of the Viaduct shutdown. Traffic expected to be light today. But construction will continue toward opening the SR 99 tunnel. Per @wsdot , crews will pour about 500 yards of concrete later this morning on each side of the roadway. #Q13Fox pic.twitter.com/J2bxtlYVNy — Brian Flores (@BrianFloresTV) January 21, 2019

Traffic volumes were also lighter than expected during the first week of the closure. The city warned commuters that just because traffic wasn't too bad the first week, it doesn’t mean it’ll stay that way if people go back to their old ways.

Seattle, NB I-5 one of the few backups we have this morning, getting in to town. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/9r79R6913J — Adam Gehrke (@AdamGehrke) January 21, 2019

Rebar is going down over a freshly-poured load distribution slab on what will be the new northbound State Route 99 off ramp to Dearborn Street.

