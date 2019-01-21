Rain and wind Tuesday, but drier the rest of the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- It will be rainy and gusty Tuesday, but there are dry days ahead into the weekend.

Tuesday starts out mild with lows above freezing. The afternoon will be the wettest time and Tuesday night will be gusty.

The winds are expected to stay below 40 mph for all as the front comes through around 9 p.m.

It will be sloppy and breezy into early Wednesday, but most of the day will be dry. Wednesday afternoon will be dry for all and that starts a new trend of dry weather through the weekend.

Thursday will nice and sunny after some morning frost. Friday and Saturday will be very nice by winter standards.

Sunday has a quick moving system coming through but it won’t be much. Computer models keep us dry through the end of the month… thank you El Nino!