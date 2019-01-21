× Local events focus on legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

SEATTLE — Communities around the country are honoring late civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr on Monday.

The federal holiday is in remembrance of his life and achievements to bring equality and end racial injustice.

Several local events are planned.

Garfield High School will hold its annual march through Seattle.

Other cities like Bellevue, Kirkland and Bellingham, are hosting “Day of Service” events in honor King.

Washington Service Corps will be honoring Dr. King by restoring animal habitat by planting trees and removing invasive plants at Woodland Creek Community, Parkand.

The city of Tacoma is holding its annual celebration at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center.

