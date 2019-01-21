Hazy sunshine for MLK Day, but it won’t last

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Enjoy the calm weather on this Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday.

Because the rain is going to return.

We'll see quiet weather for most of Monday. Hazy sunshine with highs near normal - the upper 40s.

Rain will return after midnight, though. Tuesday will be rainy and breezy with mountain snow. Highs will again be in the upper 40s.

Wednesday starts out rainy, then tapers off to showers. It'll be warmer, with highs in the low 50s, so it'll probably be rain at pass level in the mountains.

Thursday we start another dry period.

EXTENDED FORECAST

TODAY - Partly sunny, highs in the mid/upper 40s.

TUESDAY - Rainy & breezy, with highs in in the mid/upper 40s. Mountain snow.

WEDNESDAY - Morning rain tapering off to afternoon showers. Breezy. Warmer, low 50s. Rain at mountain pass level.

THURSDAY THRU SATURDAY - Areas of morning fog with nice afternoon clearing. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50.