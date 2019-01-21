Dying puppy gets ‘bucket list’ including hundreds of hugs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- A community is rallying around a local puppy with an untreatable heart condition.

Logan the puppy was born with a heart condition. Veterinarians say he doesn't have long to live.

Hearing this, his family and friends came up with the ultimate puppy bucket list. They want the young pup to swim in the ocean, get time at the park and enjoy all the things a puppy loves.

Part of Logan's bucket list was to get 100 hugs.

Photojournalist Scott Hopson documented the "Hugs for Logan" event in Seattle.