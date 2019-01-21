× Bellevue police searches for suspect after two gas stations robbed Sunday

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Police were searching Sunday night for a suspect involved in two armed robberies at gas stations in Bellevue.

According to the Bellevue Police Department, the first robbery happened at about 8 p.m. on the 2200 block of 148th Avenue Northeast.

The second incident happened about 40 minutes later near the intersection of 148th Avenue Northeast and Main Street.

Police said two people were taken into custody following the two robberies.

No information on the outstanding suspect was immediately available.

It’s still unclear if the suspects got away with anything in either incident.