× Seattle Humane offers help to federal employees during partial government shutdown

SEATTLE — The partial government shutdown is undoubtedly putting a financial strain on thousands of federal employees in Washington State.

Seattle Humane wants to help by offering resources from its Pet Food Bank to those who are struggling.

The Pet Food Bank provides pet food assistance to low-income pet owners and families experiencing hardship.

“When people suffer, pets do too,” said Yvonne Worden with Seattle Humane. “We want to be there in the times that someone may have to choose between feeding themselves and feeding their pet. We don’t want things to come to that.”

Worden said the food bank distributes 16,000 to 18,000 pounds of food per month.

Federal employees affected by the partial government shutdown are being encouraged to reach out to Seattle Humane in order to set up a time to pick-up pet food or supplies.

The Pet Food Bank has several pick-up locations:

• Fall City community food pantry — 4326 337th Place SE Fall City, WA 98024

• Food Bank at St. Mary’s — 611 20th Ave. South Seattle, WA 98144

• Hopelink Bellevue — 14812 Main street, Bellevue WA 98007

• Hopelink Carnation — 31957 E Commercial St, Carnation, WA 98014

• Issaquah Food Bank — 179 1st Ave SE Issaquah, WA 98027

• Kent Food bank — 515 W Harrison Street Suite #107 Kent, WA 98032

• Mt Si Food Bank — 1550 Boalch Ave NW North Bend, WA 98045

• North Helpline — 12736 33rd Ave NE Seattle WA 98115

• Preston Food Bank — 31104 SE 86th St. Preston, WA 98050

• Rainier Valley Food Bank — 4205 Rainier Ave S Seattle, WA 98118

• Renewal Food Bank — 15022 Bel-Red Road Bellevue, WA 98007

• Snoqualmie Valley Food bank — 122 E 3rd St North Bend, WA 98045

• University District Food Bank — 1413 NE 50th St Seattle, WA 98105

• Urban Rest Stop — 2014 NW 57th St Seattle, WA 98107

• West Seattle Food Bank — 3419 SW Morgan St Seattle, WA 98126