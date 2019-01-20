Investigation into deadly building fire in Everett
EVERETT — Investigators are trying to determine what caused a two-alarm fire at an Everett Pub early Sunday morning.
The Everett Fire Department arrived to Harvey’s Pub at 3615 Broadway before 1 a.m.
During a primary search of the building, 1/4 of the second floor was not searched due to fire conditions. Following a secondary search, crews found a body.
No word on any other injuries or how many people were in the building at the time.
The fire is under investigation.