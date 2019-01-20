× Investigation into deadly building fire in Everett

EVERETT — Investigators are trying to determine what caused a two-alarm fire at an Everett Pub early Sunday morning.

The Everett Fire Department arrived to Harvey’s Pub at 3615 Broadway before 1 a.m.

During a primary search of the building, 1/4 of the second floor was not searched due to fire conditions. Following a secondary search, crews found a body.

No word on any other injuries or how many people were in the building at the time.

The fire is under investigation.

Assisting @EverettFire with building fire in 3600 blk Broadway Ave. pic.twitter.com/jbcCHBE6Dk — Everett Police (@EverettPolice) January 20, 2019