× Meet Gracie! #WhyNotMePets

SEATTLE — Gracie is a sweet and special girl who is ready to start a new life away from the shelter and be apart of someone’s family.

Q13 is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance’s #WhyNotMePets campaign to help Gracie get adopted.

You can meet her at Seattle Humane.

Gracie is 12-years-old. She was brought in because another shelter did not have any room for her.

Despite her age, Gracie has plenty of energy.

“Even at 12, she’s very playful,” said Rachel Underbakke from Seattle Humane. “She’s super active, she loves to hunt things, she loves to play. She’s really confident, very social. She’s a cat that really knows what she wants and she likes to be in charge of the situation.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gracie would do best in an adult-only home or a family with older kids. Shelter staff said Gracie might be having a tough time getting adopted because she gets stressed out at the shelter and she has a medical condition.

"She has an eye issue that has cleared up dramatically," said Underbakke. "She came in and one of her eyes was almost completely white. You could hardly ever see her eye and now it looks great. It's really clear. She is going to be on eye medications twice a day. That could be a lifelong med, we're not totally sure."

Gracie spent some time in foster and her foster parent said she did awesome during her stay.

"She slept with a foster parent every night," said Underbakke. "She just loves to be near people. I really like her because she's confident and in charge and she likes to handle things the way that she likes to handle things with me, which makes her a very fun cat."

If you are interested in adopting Gracie, stop by Seattle Humane. The shelter is open seven days a week.