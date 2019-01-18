Police: 2 found dead in vehicle in Tacoma parking lot

TACOMA, Wash. — Authorities in Tacoma are investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were found Friday in a vehicle.

The Tacoma Police Department says officers responded to the 4800 block of Tacoma Mall Boulevard at about 5 p.m. after a report of gunshots coming from a vehicle that was parked in a parking lot.

Both people were found with gunshot wounds and were unresponsive when officials arrived at the scene, according to a release. They were pronounced dead, and officials say their names will be released at a later time.

Police say they are interviewing witnesses and the incident remains under investigation.