Measles cases hit 16 with more suspected in Washington state

VANCOUVER, Wash. -- Officials say the number of confirmed measles cases in southwestern Washington has increased to 16 with five more suspected.

Clark County health officials in Washington said Thursday the confirmed cases include 13 children under 10 years old, and the remaining three are under 18.

Officials say 14 were not immunized against the disease, a highly contagious viral illness spread through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

People who visited nearly two dozen locations in Vancouver, Washington and Portland, Oregon might have been exposed.

The patients while contagious have visited schools and medical facilities, the Portland International Airport and retailers including the Northeast Portland Costco and Ikea stores.

Officials urge those with symptoms to contact health officials before visiting a health care facility to contain the spread of infection.

Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and rash.