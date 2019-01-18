× Local flag football team heads to Pro Bowl in Orlando

BELLEVUE, Wash. – When you hear the name Seahawks, these players are usually not the team you’re used to seeing. But for one local team, this win is a dream come true.

A Q13 crew got a chance to catch up with the youngsters on Friday at one of their practices.

This Seattle youth team, also named the Seahawks, won the local flag football tournament and now will be heading to the national tournament in Orlando, Florida. There, they will be soaking up some sunshine and have the chance to take on 16 other teams from across the country for Pro Bowl week.

The players tell us they’re excited for the tournament, but even more excited to meet their idols. Pro Bowlers Bobby Wagner and punter Michael Dickson will be standing on the sidelines to help steer the Seahawks for a win.

The young stars will leave next week as they represent the Pacific Northwest. Go Seahawks!