JBLM-based Army ranger dies from combat wounds sustained in Afghanistan

A soldier based at Joint Base Lewis-McChord died Thursday in Germany after being wounded during combat operations in Afghanistan earlier in the week, according to the Defense Department.

Sgt. Cameron A. Meddock died "as a result of injuries sustained from small arms fire during combat operations on Jan. 13, 2019, in Jawand District, Badghis Province, Afghanistan," according to a statement the department released Friday.

Meddock, 26, of Amarillo, Texas, was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment at JBLM.

“Sergeant Cameron Meddock is one of America’s precious Sons. The entire Nation should strive to emulate the Warrior, Patriot and Husband that Cameron was. The 75th Ranger Regiment will forever honor Sergeant Cameron Meddock and his family will forever be a member of our Ranger family,” said Col. Brandon Tegtmeier, commander, 75th Ranger Regiment.

Meddock was on his second deployment in support of Operation Resolute Support.

“Sergeant Cameron Meddock was a phenomenal Ranger, and his selfless service represents the very best of our great Nation," said Lt. Col. Rob McChrystal, commander, 2nd Ranger Battalion. "He will be missed dearly and the 2nd Ranger Battalion offers its sincerest condolences to his family.”

Meddock’s awards include the Purple Heart, Joint-Service Commendation for Combat, Army Achievement Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, and NATO Medal.

His decorations include the Ranger Tab, Parachutists Badge, Expert Infantryman’s Badge, Combat Infantryman’s Badge, and the Expert Marksmanship Qualification Badge for a Rifle.