Jason Tryon: Dangerous, wanted 6’8″ sex offender stands out in a crowd

WANTED BY DOC IN SNOHOMISH COUNTY —

Convicted child rapist, Jason Tryon, is on the run.

He towers at 6’8” and has no love for the law — fighting with officers who had to taser him the last time he was arrested.

Department of Corrections officers say he’s also threatened ‘suicide by cop’ and to try to disarm an officer. And, on top of all the chaos he’s caused in the past — officers say he’s known to use meth.

He’s wanted in Snohomish County for failing to register as a sex offender — convicted in 2004 of raping a girl he groomed and preyed on for years — starting when she was 13 years old.

He also got convicted of Unlawful Imprisonment in 2013 — after holding a woman hostage during a more than 12-hour standoff in Marysville that ended with SWAT storming the house, finding Tryon armed with a foot-long knife.

He’s been convicted of failing to register as a sex offender multiple times and also has convictions for domestic violence assault, possession of stolen property and a deadly weapon crime.

He’s 39 years old and weighs 223 pounds. He’s got the word ‘Baller’ inked on his chest, as well as the phrase ‘Love Evens All Sins’ and praying hands.

DOC officers say he’s known to be in the Everett/Marysville area.

If you know where he’s hiding, or spot him standing out in a crowd — use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). You never give your name and you get a cash reward if your tip helps lead to his arrest.