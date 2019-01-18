Help ID bold window-breaking serial bank, gas station burglar

WANTED IN SEATAC —

Watch the video below to see surveillance cameras catch a really bold burglar bashing out a bank window with a bag of rocks.

Minutes later, he climbs through the window when the bank’s closed in the middle of the night. Once inside, he crawls around the floor to rummage through tills that are purposely open to show there’s no money in them. Determined to not leave empty-handed thought — he grabs a cash-counting machine before climbing back out the window he busted-out and taking off.

King County detectives are hoping you know his name and think his Bank of America burglary on International Blvd. in SeaTac last month — is just the latest break-in he’s behind. “Twice he has hit the 76 gas station and he breaks in the same way. He uses some type of large rock in a bag and he smashes the window and once inside, he’s stealing a ton of cigarettes and then about another 11 days goes by, again, the middle of the night and he decides to break into the bank and it was quite a process that you’ll see in the video. It’s not he breaks a window and jumps in. He breaks the window, he hides in a plant for a while. Then, he walks back, breaks the window again, because it didn’t break all the way and then he walks around, so about 15 minutes later he finally jumps through the window. He’s wearing a gray hoodie. You can see he’s kind of got it up, over his head, trying to hide his identity, but you can still see some shots of his face and we’re just hoping somebody recognizes him.”

In the photos from the gas station burglaries he wore a gray zip-up sweatshirt with a green hoodie underneath.

The gas station break-in were on December 2nd and 15th. The bank burglary was on December 26th.

Sounds like he's a smoker, or trying to sell what he stole from the gas station:

10 cartons of Newport singles

150 Wood tip cigarettes

40 Backwoods cigarettes

400 Grizzly cigars

100 Bic lighters

Detectives think he could be staying at motels in the SeaTac area.

If you know his name, use the P3 Tips App to submit it to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It's anonymous and you'll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.