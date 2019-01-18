× Deadly crash involving semi, SUV shuts down SR 101 in Pacific County

RAYMOND, Wash. — One person was killed in a crash Friday morning on SR 101 near Raymond, Washington.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the crash happened about four miles north of Raymond in Pacific County. The crash involved a semi and an SUV.

Trooper Chelsea Hodgson said in a tweet that the driver of the SUV died.

Hodgson said the highway was fully blocked — with detours at Smith Creek and Butte Creek roads.

Authorities asked for the public’s patience as the investigation would take some time.

No further details have been released. This is a developing story and will be updated.