Brett Rehn: Wanted sex offender also convicted of stabbing stranger in park

WANTED BY DOC IN TRI-CITIES —

Stabbing a stranger in the back behind a Porta-Potty in a park is just one scary crime Tri-Cities fugitive, Brett Rehn, has been busted for.

He’s breaking probation on the assault in Franklin County, where he’s also failing to register as a sex offender — convicted of Communicating with a Minor for Immoral Purposes in 2014.

He also has drugs and Possessing a Weapon/Firearm inside a Correctional Facility on his rap sheet.

His body’s filled with tattoos, including a bad four-lettered word across his fingers on one hand and ‘You’ across the other.

Brett Rehn is 27 years old, 5’11”, weighs 170 pounds and has gauged ears.

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App to submit it to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.