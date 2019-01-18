‘Bloody Hand Bandit:’ Help ID rage-filled robber with hurt hand who attacked store clerk trying to help

WANTED IN PIERCE COUNTY —

Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who attacked and harassed a store clerk — even after the employee helped him with a bleeding hand.

Detectives think he may have cut his hand smashing windows and vandalizing vehicles at Dinosaur Tires across the street.

On December 28th at 3:15 a.m., The suspect entered Mister C’s Grocery & Deli located at 19921 Meridian Ave. E. in Graham. The clerk gave him paper towels and showed him to the restroom where he could clean and bandage his wound. Afterwards, deputies say the suspect demanded food. When the clerk refused to give him any, the suspect got angry. “It looked like he tried to negotiate with the suspect and get him to calm down. It just didn’t work. It just de-escalates from there. He ramps himself up even more, starts throwing things, hops the counter, goes after the clerk and starts busting stuff up,” said Pierce County Sheriff’s Det. Ed Troyer.

Surveillance video showed the suspect repeatedly pushing the clerk and swinging at him while threatening to kill him as the employee retreated through the store. The clerk ran out of the store as the suspect chased after him. “We got there and we did a K9 track and we tried to find the suspect, but we weren’t able to find him,” said Det. Troyer.

Later that day, an employee of Dinosaur Tires called 911 to report that numerous vehicles had been vandalized overnight on their lot. "He went from one vehicle to the other, breaking out passenger then driver windshields and continued on," said owner Heidi Colvin. She believes the suspect was after their tools and got frustrated when he couldn't break through their front door. It appears he used her flower planters and even a bike rack torn-off the back of a vehicle to break the windows. "If he can do that to a car, what can he do to a person," she wondered.

Detectives are hoping somebody recognizes him. "We know that there are some homeless people in the area. It's possible he's transient and he was able to get through the woods and away from us before we were able to get out there. If you know who he is, we'd like to know, like to get him picked up, like to find out what's going on, because if he's having this type of episode for a minor theft, he's probably going to do it again," said Det. Troyer.

If you know his name, use the P3 Tips App to submit it to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It's anonymous and you'll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.