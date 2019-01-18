A wet and windy Friday, but will the sun return this weekend?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- We're back to the rain, wind and mountain snow.

Q13 Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley says Friday morning will have a break from the rain and wind and that should last through the lunch hour. Friday afternoon will be wet and gusty again. Friday night will be sloppy.

Early Saturday morning will be windy, with gusts around 35mph for most, but stronger gusts near Whidbey Island, the coast and the eastside foothills.

Saturday actually looks reasonable after a stormy overnight with less rain and wind, and there will even be a few sunny periods throughout the day.

Sunday brings another system with rain, wind and mountain snow. The super blood wolf moon still looks mostly cloudy at 8:45 p.m.